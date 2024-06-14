ARTICLE
14 June 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose: June 4, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
This week's topics include:

  • Senate Finance Committee Members Drafting Bipartisan GME Bill
  • Legislation to Prohibit Biotechnology Contracting with Foreign Adversaries
  • Sen. Paul Files Resolution on Laboratory Developed Tests
  • Congress Members Request Expanded Digital Therapeutics Coverage
  • Bipartisan Group of Legislators on E&C Health Subcommittee Introduce 340B Legislation
  • At Rep. Pallone's Request, GAO Releases Prior Authorization Report
  • Senate HELP Committee Approves Six Measures
  • House Hearings on Healthcare Consolidation
  • New Preventive Health Caucus
  • Congressional Retirements and Resignations
  • FDA: AI Guidance to Address Data Quality, Transparency, Standard Definitions
  • NIH Releases Equitable and Affordable Access Proposal and RFI
  • OCR Guidance Reversal
  • CMS Oncology Model Expansion

Read the full Health Dose »

