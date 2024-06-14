Holland & Knight Health Dose: June 4, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Senate Finance Committee Members Drafting Bipartisan GME Bill
- Legislation to Prohibit Biotechnology Contracting with Foreign Adversaries
- Sen. Paul Files Resolution on Laboratory Developed Tests
- Congress Members Request Expanded Digital Therapeutics Coverage
- Bipartisan Group of Legislators on E&C Health Subcommittee Introduce 340B Legislation
- At Rep. Pallone's Request, GAO Releases Prior Authorization Report
- Senate HELP Committee Approves Six Measures
- House Hearings on Healthcare Consolidation
- New Preventive Health Caucus
- Congressional Retirements and Resignations
- FDA: AI Guidance to Address Data Quality, Transparency, Standard Definitions
- NIH Releases Equitable and Affordable Access Proposal and RFI
- OCR Guidance Reversal
- CMS Oncology Model Expansion
