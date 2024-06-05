Bass, Berry & Sims attorney Jeanne Marie Evans provided insight for an article published by the American Health Law Association (AHLA) that offered tips from outside counsel to in-house legal teams inside healthcare organizations. These strategies will help in-house attorneys navigate the intricate legal landscape of the healthcare industry and provide a roadmap to effectively address unique challenges while safeguarding an organizations' interests and patients' well-being.

For her tip, Jeanne Marie recommended that in-house counsel should "make sure you get the most out of your fair market value opinions." She added, "to make sure you get the most out of a fair market value opinion or report—and protect your organization as much as possible—be sure to understand the assumptions and limitations of the opinion and the underlying fair market value regulations. It is critical for the facts outlined in the fair market value report to reflect your company's operations and to put internal safeguards in place to ensure the operations do not evolve in a way that makes the opinion inapplicable."

The full article, "Four Tips for In-House Attorneys from Outside Counsel," was published in the May/June 2024 edition of Health Law Connections magazine, a publication of AHLA, and is available online (subscription required).

