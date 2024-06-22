ARTICLE
22 June 2024

Healthcare Minimum Wage Delayed Until July 1

On May 31, 2024, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 828, which delays the effective date of the healthcare minimum wage statute by one month.
On May 31, 2024, Governor Newsom signed Senate Bill (SB) 828, which delays the effective date of the healthcare minimum wage statute by one month.

Last October, Governor Newsom signed SB 525, which enacted a multi-tiered statewide minimum wage schedule for healthcare workers. However, in light of a significant budget shortfall, the Governor called for changes to the statute including a delay in the effective date.

Although the law was set to take effect June 1, the legislature only proposed a potential delay on May 20th, which was quickly moved through the legislature to the Governor.

Under SB 828, the initial effect date of June 1, is changed to July 1, 2024. And thereafter all increases would occur on July 1, instead of June 1.

The bill has an urgency clause and therefore takes effect immediately.

