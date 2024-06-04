ARTICLE
4 June 2024

Update: California State Assembly Passes AB 3219 Requiring State Approval Of Private Equity Healthcare Deals

SM
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton

Contributor

Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton logo
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
Explore
California's AB 3219, which would require private equity firms and hedge funds to obtain prior approval to consummate certain healthcare-related transactions....
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Jordan E. Grushkin
Photo of Christina M. Nguyen
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

California's AB 3219, which would require private equity firms and hedge funds to obtain prior approval to consummate certain healthcare-related transactions, is now one step closer to becoming law following the State Assembly's May 22, 2024 passage of the pending legislation. The legislation is now being considered by the California State Senate, where approval must be obtained prior to the end of the legislative session in August if it is to be enacted into law this year.

As previewed in our prior blog post, if enacted, AB 3219 would require private equity firms and hedge funds to file an application with the state Attorney General at least 90 days in advance of a transaction involving the acquisition or change of control of healthcare facilities and provider groups and in most cases, await approval to close the transaction. Furthermore, the bill would place significant restrictions on the ability of private equity and other investors to implement "friendly PC-MSO" and similar arrangements, which are widely used today by stakeholders as an investment structure to avoid violating California's prohibition on the corporate practice of medicine.

While the bill has not yet been enacted into law, the State Assembly's passage of the bill does represent positive momentum for proponents of the legislation, and stakeholders should be aware of the legislation's broad implications on the structuring and consummation of healthcare-related transactions in the state.

We will keep our readers posted on further development related to this proposed legislation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Jordan E. Grushkin
Jordan E. Grushkin
Photo of Christina M. Nguyen
Christina M. Nguyen
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More