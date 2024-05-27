Chevron Doctrine & 340B (Podcast)

Foley Hoag partner Ross Margulies recently joined the 340B Unscripted podcast for a discussion on the "Chevron Doctrine and 340B." In the episode, Ross provides background on Chevron deference, a 40-year judicial doctrine that allows courts to defer ruling to federal administrative agencies, and ponders what the ripple effects could be to the 340B community if SCOTUS overturns this long-standing rule.

Listen to the episode below or on your favorite podcast platform.

