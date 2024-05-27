ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Chevron Doctrine & 340B (Podcast)

FH
Foley Hoag LLP

Contributor

Foley Hoag LLP logo
Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.
Explore
Foley Hoag partner Ross Margulies recently joined the 340B Unscripted podcast for a discussion on the "Chevron Doctrine and 340B." In the episode, Ross provides background on Chevron deference...
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Ross Margulies
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Foley Hoag partner Ross Margulies recently joined the 340B Unscripted podcast for a discussion on the "Chevron Doctrine and 340B." In the episode, Ross provides background on Chevron deference, a 40-year judicial doctrine that allows courts to defer ruling to federal administrative agencies, and ponders what the ripple effects could be to the 340B community if SCOTUS overturns this long-standing rule.

Listen to the episode below or on your favorite podcast platform.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Ross Margulies
Ross Margulies
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
27 May 2024

Chevron Doctrine & 340B (Podcast)

United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences

Contributor

Foley Hoag LLP logo
Foley Hoag provides innovative, strategic legal services to public, private and government clients. We have premier capabilities in the life sciences, healthcare, technology, energy, professional services and private funds fields, and in cross-border disputes. The diverse experiences of our lawyers contribute to the exceptional senior-level service we deliver to clients.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More