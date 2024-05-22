This study uses publicly available data to examine the financial structure and performance of acute hospitals and health systems in Rhode Island (RI) and compare trends with Connecticut (CT) and Massachusetts (MA).

The study's objective was to provide baseline statistics for RI and neighboring states, as available from public data sources, on select measures of:

Health care expenditures

Health care prices

Health system and hospital financial metrics

Health care utilization

Health care workforce

In addition to the Foundation, this project was sponsored by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island, Care New England, Lifespan, and South County Health. Several other key stakeholders from within the state's health sector provided input that informed the scope of the study.

The study is intended to provide a shared set of facts to inform ongoing and future discussion and planning and intentionally does not suggest or offer policy recommendations.

Click here to read the full report.

