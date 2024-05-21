ARTICLE
21 May 2024

Transforming Patient Care: Strategies For Today's Challenges With Trinity Health (Podcast)

In the latest episode of the Ankura podcast, Michelle Mader, Ankura Healthcare Strategy expert, and Ray Anderson, Chief Strategy Officer of Trinity Health offer their insight of innovative practices and strategic leadership shaping healthcare across a 27-market organization, demonstrating how Trinity Health is at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery and patient care.

They explore the transformative nationwide adoption of electronic health records, tackle the nursing shortage with forward-thinking solutions, and discuss the critical balance of national scale with local decision-making.

21 May 2024

Transforming Patient Care: Strategies For Today's Challenges With Trinity Health (Podcast)

