CMS Releases New Data And Guidance On Medicaid And CHIP Application Processing

This overview is excerpted from Manatt on Health, Manatt's subscription service that provides in-depth insights and analysis focused on the legal, policy and market developments. For more information on how to subscribe to Manatt on Health, please reach out to Barret Jefferds.

On May 9, CMS released new data indicating that, at the end of 2023, states processed more than two-thirds of Modified Adjusted Gross Income Application (MAGI) applications nationwide within seven days—more than half of which were processed in under 24 hours.1 The Medicaid "unwinding" period has placed pressure on states to promptly complete a high volume of eligibility and enrollment actions.

To remind states of their obligation to process Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) applications in compliance with federal requirements and help states improve timely processing, CMS released an Informational Bulletin and accompanying slide deck highlighting effective policies and practices that states may consider taking up during and after unwinding.

Footnote

1. During this same period, states processed approximately 7 percent of MAGI applications in more than 45 days.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.