Holland & Knight Health Dose: May 14, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- House Speaker Johnson Survives Motion to Vacate
- FY 2025 Appropriations
- FAA Reauthorization
- Senate HELP Committee Ranking Member Cassidy Releases White Paper on NIH Transparency and Modernization
- MA Prior Authorization Bill
- GOP House E&C Committee Leaders Call Out ASPR Over Issues with National Stockpile
- House W&M Committee Marks Up Telehealth Extension, PBM Reform, Rural Health Bills
- House E&C Committee to Mark Up Telehealth Legislation
- CMS Proposes New Mandatory Organ Transplant Model for ESRD
- DOJ to Combat Healthcare Market Consolidation with New Healthcare Task Force
- Upcoming FDA Annual Meeting on User Fee Programs
- New Cyberattack of Private Health System Bolsters Concerns of Healthcare Security
- CMS Extends State Unwinding Flexibilities Through June 2025
