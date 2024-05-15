ARTICLE
15 May 2024

Change Healthcare Cyberattack Has Upped Awareness And Questions (Video)

First-step recommendations are: Do the basics, as in following HIPAA security-rule compliance and doing a security-risk analysis, says Carolyn Metnick, partner at Sheppard Mullin and member of their Healthcare...
First-step recommendations are: Do the basics, as in following HIPAA security-rule compliance and doing a security-risk analysis, says Carolyn Metnick, partner at Sheppard Mullin and member of their Healthcare and privacy and cybersecurity team.

Originally published by HIMSS TV.

