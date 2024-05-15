Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.
First-step recommendations are: Do the basics, as in following HIPAA security-rule compliance and doing a security-risk analysis, says Carolyn Metnick, partner at Sheppard Mullin and member of their Healthcare...
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
First-step recommendations are: Do the basics, as in following
HIPAA security-rule compliance and doing a security-risk analysis,
says Carolyn Metnick, partner at Sheppard Mullin and member of
their Healthcare and privacy and cybersecurity team.
Originally published by HIMSS TV.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
Change Healthcare Cyberattack Has Upped Awareness And Questions (Video)
United StatesFood, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Contributor
Sheppard Mullin is a full service Global 100 firm with over 1,000 attorneys in 16 offices located in the United States, Europe and Asia. Since 1927, companies have turned to Sheppard Mullin to handle corporate and technology matters, high stakes litigation and complex financial transactions. In the US, the firm’s clients include more than half of the Fortune 100.