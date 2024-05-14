Holland & Knight Health Dose: May 7, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Doseis an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- FAA Reauthorization
- House Passes Congressional Budget Office Data Sharing Act; Other Measures Related to Agencies' Practices for Rules and Guidance
- Senate Committee on Finance Releases Discussion Draft on Drug Shortages
- House W&M to Mark Up Legislation to Extend Telehealth Waivers
- FDA Officials to Appear Before E&C Subcommittee
- House and Senate Hearings on Administrative and Regulatory Burdens in Healthcare
- Last Week: Hearings on Change Cyberattack; Medicaid and LTSS; Maternal Mortality and Workforce Diversity
- Medicare and Social Security Trustees Release Annual Reports
- HHS, DOL and Treasury Department Release Cost Sharing FAQs
- HHS Releases Draft Guidance for the Second Cycle of Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program
- FDA Releases Laboratory Developed Test Final Rule
- DACA Health Coverage Rule Finalized
- MACPAC Appointments
