ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose: May 7, 2024

HK
Holland & Knight
Contributor
Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore
Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Photo of Sarah Starling Crossan
Person photo placeholder
Authors
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Holland & Knight Health Doseis an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • FAA Reauthorization
  • House Passes Congressional Budget Office Data Sharing Act; Other Measures Related to Agencies' Practices for Rules and Guidance
  • Senate Committee on Finance Releases Discussion Draft on Drug Shortages
  • House W&M to Mark Up Legislation to Extend Telehealth Waivers
  • FDA Officials to Appear Before E&C Subcommittee
  • House and Senate Hearings on Administrative and Regulatory Burdens in Healthcare
  • Last Week: Hearings on Change Cyberattack; Medicaid and LTSS; Maternal Mortality and Workforce Diversity
  • Medicare and Social Security Trustees Release Annual Reports
  • HHS, DOL and Treasury Department Release Cost Sharing FAQs
  • HHS Releases Draft Guidance for the Second Cycle of Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program
  • FDA Releases Laboratory Developed Test Final Rule
  • DACA Health Coverage Rule Finalized
  • MACPAC Appointments

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Sarah Starling Crossan
Sarah Starling Crossan
Person photo placeholder
Abigail Hemenway
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
ARTICLE
14 May 2024

Holland & Knight Health Dose: May 7, 2024

United States Food, Drugs, Healthcare, Life Sciences
Contributor
Holland & Knight logo
Holland & Knight is a global law firm with nearly 2,000 lawyers in offices throughout the world. Our attorneys provide representation in litigation, business, real estate, healthcare and governmental law. Interdisciplinary practice groups and industry-based teams provide clients with access to attorneys throughout the firm, regardless of location.
Explore
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More