Holland & Knight Health Dose: May 7, 2024

Holland & Knight Health Doseis an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

FAA Reauthorization

House Passes Congressional Budget Office Data Sharing Act; Other Measures Related to Agencies' Practices for Rules and Guidance

Senate Committee on Finance Releases Discussion Draft on Drug Shortages

House W&M to Mark Up Legislation to Extend Telehealth Waivers

FDA Officials to Appear Before E&C Subcommittee

House and Senate Hearings on Administrative and Regulatory Burdens in Healthcare

Last Week: Hearings on Change Cyberattack; Medicaid and LTSS; Maternal Mortality and Workforce Diversity

Medicare and Social Security Trustees Release Annual Reports

HHS, DOL and Treasury Department Release Cost Sharing FAQs

HHS Releases Draft Guidance for the Second Cycle of Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program

FDA Releases Laboratory Developed Test Final Rule

DACA Health Coverage Rule Finalized

MACPAC Appointments

