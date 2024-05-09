Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast exploring the fascinating health tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, Vipul Kella, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Physio AI, joins us to discuss how innovations in remote patient monitoring (RPM) are revolutionizing the healthcare landscape.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

From a provider's perspective, what are you seeing in terms of innovation?

How do you see innovations in RPM driving real-time improvements in outcomes?

Where does RPM technology come up short, and where can it be improved?

Would you say we've reached RPM 2.0?

As a practitioner, what would you like RPM 2.0 to look like?

What needs to happen from a reimbursement perspective?

What do you see as RPM's role in monitoring and tracking value-based outcomes?

