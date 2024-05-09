In an article for G2 Intelligence, Bass, Berry & Sims attorneys, Danielle Sloane and Morgan Tandy, outlined several recent enforcement actions and court cases involving labs. In the article, the authors examined five cases/actions and analyze their significance within the industry. Noteworthy highlights include the Department of Justice's continued investigation of potentially fraudulent kickback arrangements related to COVID-19 testing and the importance of HIPAA compliance.

The full content, "Labs in Court," was published by G2 Intelligence for its May 2024 issue (released April 25) and is available online (subscription required).

