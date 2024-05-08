Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Rep. Cole Announces FY 2025 Earmark Eligibility Changes for Nonprofits; CPF Deadlines
  • FAA Reauthorization
  • House Budget GOP Calls for Updated GAO Report on CMMI; Senate Budget Chair Whitehouse Pushes for APM Provider Participation Incentives
  • HELP Committee Launches Investigation into Weight-Loss Drug Pricing
  • E&C Health Subcommittee Considers Proposed Medicaid Legislation
  • House and Senate Hearings on Change Healthcare Cyber Attack
  • Appropriations Subcommittees Review FY 2025 President's Budget Request; House Labor-HHS Member Day
  • Senate Committee on HELP to Hold Hearing on Health Workforce Diversity; Maternal Health
  • Senate Armed Services Hearing on Drug Safety
  • Dr. Fauci to Appear Before House Pandemic Panel
  • Rep. Payne Jr.'s Passing; Special Election to Fill Former Rep. Higgins' Seat
  • CMS Released New Surprise Billing Progress Report
  • FTC Issues Controversial Breach Notification Rule Despite Internal Criticism
  • U.S. Preventive Services Task Force's Updated Guidelines on Breast Cancer Screening
  • HIPAA 2 Privacy Rule
  • CMS Publishes Update to National Quality Strategy
  • HRSA Meeting: Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children
  • HHS Releases AI Plan

