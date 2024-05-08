Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Rep. Cole Announces FY 2025 Earmark Eligibility Changes for Nonprofits; CPF Deadlines

FAA Reauthorization

House Budget GOP Calls for Updated GAO Report on CMMI; Senate Budget Chair Whitehouse Pushes for APM Provider Participation Incentives

HELP Committee Launches Investigation into Weight-Loss Drug Pricing

E&C Health Subcommittee Considers Proposed Medicaid Legislation

House and Senate Hearings on Change Healthcare Cyber Attack

Appropriations Subcommittees Review FY 2025 President's Budget Request; House Labor-HHS Member Day

Senate Committee on HELP to Hold Hearing on Health Workforce Diversity; Maternal Health

Senate Armed Services Hearing on Drug Safety

Dr. Fauci to Appear Before House Pandemic Panel

Rep. Payne Jr.'s Passing; Special Election to Fill Former Rep. Higgins' Seat

CMS Released New Surprise Billing Progress Report

FTC Issues Controversial Breach Notification Rule Despite Internal Criticism

U.S. Preventive Services Task Force's Updated Guidelines on Breast Cancer Screening

HIPAA 2 Privacy Rule

CMS Publishes Update to National Quality Strategy

HRSA Meeting: Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children

HHS Releases AI Plan

Read the full Health Dose »

