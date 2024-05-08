Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Rep. Cole Announces FY 2025 Earmark Eligibility Changes for Nonprofits; CPF Deadlines
- FAA Reauthorization
- House Budget GOP Calls for Updated GAO Report on CMMI; Senate Budget Chair Whitehouse Pushes for APM Provider Participation Incentives
- HELP Committee Launches Investigation into Weight-Loss Drug Pricing
- E&C Health Subcommittee Considers Proposed Medicaid Legislation
- House and Senate Hearings on Change Healthcare Cyber Attack
- Appropriations Subcommittees Review FY 2025 President's Budget Request; House Labor-HHS Member Day
- Senate Committee on HELP to Hold Hearing on Health Workforce Diversity; Maternal Health
- Senate Armed Services Hearing on Drug Safety
- Dr. Fauci to Appear Before House Pandemic Panel
- Rep. Payne Jr.'s Passing; Special Election to Fill Former Rep. Higgins' Seat
- CMS Released New Surprise Billing Progress Report
- FTC Issues Controversial Breach Notification Rule Despite Internal Criticism
- U.S. Preventive Services Task Force's Updated Guidelines on Breast Cancer Screening
- HIPAA 2 Privacy Rule
- CMS Publishes Update to National Quality Strategy
- HRSA Meeting: Advisory Committee on Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children
- HHS Releases AI Plan
