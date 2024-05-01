Carolyn Johnsen's article was recently published by the Arizona Society of Healthcare Attorneys titled "Distress in Health Care - Risk and Remedy." CJ discusses steps regarding bankruptcy alternatives for healthcare administrators and professionals who are challenged with developing solutions. "No one can predict what lies ahead for the health care industry as a whole, and although external factors cannot be solved, from distress may come opportunity. Bankruptcy alternatives may provide the right business strategy and legal tools for solving financial issues," writes CJ. To read more, click here.

Originally published by the Arizona Society of Healthcare Attorneys

