Each year, the Executive War College provides valuable information for everyone in the lab industry. The McDonald Hopkins Healthcare team monitors trending topics discussed at the conference and will provide key takeaways from this year's EWC when the sessions conclude.

Below are some of the trending laboratory legal topics we have been monitoring:

Laboratories and pathology groups are focused on compliance with Advisory Opinion 23-06 and the government's scrutiny of purchased services arrangements. To learn how it may impact your contracts, click here.

On Monday, April 29, 2024, the FDA released its final rule on laboratory-developed tests. Jane Pine Wood addresses this in her EWC session on Tuesday, April 30.

The FTC's final rule banning non-competes stirs discussion. Click here for a practical guide on the next steps you should take.

Laboratories remain under government scrutiny, and that isn't likely to change anytime soon.

Data protection and cybersecurity have never been more important. Healthcare providers continue to be the primary targets of ransomware attacks.

Digital pathology continues to make strides. To learn more about legal considerations in digital pathology business arrangements, click here.

One important topic that remains consistent year-over-year is the transactional landscape - which, again, remains very active. Use the links below for information on healthcare transactions, guidance for those interested in selling their practice, and a look at some of the laboratory and pathology deals the McDonald Hopkins team has advised on.

