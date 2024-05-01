Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Sen. Cassidy Questions FDA Oversight of Clinical Decision Support Software
- Buchanan Asks MedPAC to Rethink Approach to Digital Health Tools
- Surprise Billing Conversation Reignited
- Last Week: House Committee on E&C Considers Medicare Physician Payment Reform
- Lame Duck Health Package May Include PBM, 340B, Medicare PFS Reforms; Telehealth Flexibility Extensions
- Retirements
- CBO Releases Analysis of Medicare ACOs' Past Performance and Future Directions
- CDER Announces New Center For Clinical Trial Innovation
- 2024 CMS Health Equity Conference Live
- FTC Finalizes Non-Compete Rule
- ONC Releases Common Agreement 2.0, TEFCA Update
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.