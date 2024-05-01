Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Sen. Cassidy Questions FDA Oversight of Clinical Decision Support Software

Buchanan Asks MedPAC to Rethink Approach to Digital Health Tools

Surprise Billing Conversation Reignited

Last Week: House Committee on E&C Considers Medicare Physician Payment Reform

Lame Duck Health Package May Include PBM, 340B, Medicare PFS Reforms; Telehealth Flexibility Extensions

Retirements

CBO Releases Analysis of Medicare ACOs' Past Performance and Future Directions

CDER Announces New Center For Clinical Trial Innovation

2024 CMS Health Equity Conference Live

FTC Finalizes Non-Compete Rule

ONC Releases Common Agreement 2.0, TEFCA Update

