Episode 43 ‒ The ESG Landscape: Key Takeaways for the Health Care Industry

On this episode of Health Care Beat, co-hosts Chris DeMeo and Amanda Genovese are joined by Ameena Majid, Seyfarth's Impact & Sustainability Partner and co-chair of the firm's Impact & Sustainability practice. Ameena shares insights into the evolving Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) landscape, and why ESG has become a priority for companies across all sectors (especially health care). She also highlights key takeaways for health care organizations from Seyfarth's newly released Human Capital Disclosure Report, which is available to download here.

