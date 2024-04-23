Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast exploring the fascinating health-tech topics and trends of the day. In this episode, Sheppard Mullin partners Carolyn Metnick and Michael Orlando join Phil Kim to discuss the firm's experience at HIMSS Global Health Conference 2024 in Orlando. The conference is one of the leading health IT educational gatherings and draws visionary CIOs, top-level executives, dedicated healthcare providers, and health IT professionals to cover the latest trends in digital health, including AI and cybersecurity.

What We Discussed in this Episode:

Were there any noticeable shifts in vendors from HIMSS 2024?

What sort of role did AI play in this year's conference?

How were conversations around AI different this year versus last year?

How can AI help with healthcare equity and patient disparities?

What was the discussion around cybersecurity?

How can ocular imaging technology change the business model for healthcare delivery and patient care?

About Carolyn Metnick

Carolyn Metnick is a partner in Sheppard Mullin's Corporate Practice Group in the firm's Chicago office and a member of the Healthcare and Privacy & Cybersecurity Teams.

Carolyn represents a range of healthcare industry clients, including hospitals and health systems, physician organizations and digital health companies. She advises on healthcare regulatory and transactional matters, focusing on health information privacy and security.

Carolyn advises clients on a range of privacy and security laws, including HIPAA and the California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA). She also counsels businesses in data breach investigations and compliance with federal and state breach notification laws. Carolyn is a Certified Information Privacy Professional/United States (CIPP/US) and a Certified Information Privacy Professional/Europe (CIPP/E).

Carolyn also represents healthcare industry clients in transactional matters, guiding clients through joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, and advising on healthcare regulatory issues. Her background as a former litigator helps inform her transactional work.

About Michael Orlando

Michael Orlando is a corporate and intellectual property transactions partner in the firm's San Diego (Del Mar) office. He is Co-Team Leader of the firm's Technology Transactions Team, and a member of the Life Sciences and Digital Health teams. He founded a software-as-a-service (SaaS) business prior to attending law school, and worked at a publicly-traded biotechnology company on an in-house secondment, and uses that experience in bringing a practical, business-oriented approach to his engagements.

For over 20 years he has been assisting innovators, cutting-edge technology companies and other organizations develop, acquire, sell, and commercialize intellectual property assets, including technology licensing, commercial agreements, strategic partnerships, research, development and collaboration contracts, manufacturing and supply arrangements, outsourcing, and corporate transactions.

About Phil Kim

A partner in the Corporate and Securities Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Dallas office and co-lead of its Digital Health Team, Phil Kim has a number of clients in digital health. He has assisted multinational technology companies entering the digital health space with various service and collaboration agreements for their wearable technology, along with global digital health companies bolstering their platform in the behavioral health space. He also assists public medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as the investment banks that serve as underwriters in public securities offerings for those companies.

Phil also assists various healthcare companies on transactional and regulatory matters. He counsels healthcare systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups, home health providers, and other healthcare companies on the buy- and sell-side of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and operational matters, which include regulatory, licensure, contractual, and administrative issues. Phil regularly advises clients on matters related to healthcare compliance, including liability exposure, the Stark law, anti-kickback statutes, and HIPAA/HITECH privacy issues. He also provides counsel on state and federal laws, business structuring formation, employment issues, and involving government agencies, including state and federal agencies.

