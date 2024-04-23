Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: House Health Hearings
- House E&C Committee Gears Up for Telehealth Waiver Authority Expirations
- Senate Finance Committee Holds Hearing: Bolstering Chronic Care Through Medicare Physician Payment
- FDA Commissioner Floats New FDA Pathway for Hemp-Derived CBD
- Update on Bipartisan Privacy Rights Discussion Draft Legislation
- Sen. Sanders Releases Long COVID Moonshot Draft Proposal
