Of Counsel Benjamin Zegarelli and Associate Pat Ouellete discussed the health care regulations governing medical devices and software and shared how to stay informed and navigate the evolving landscape of health care regulations. This session explored:

FDA's current approach to regulating AI/ML devices, including recent marketing authorization decisions and enforcement actions

Other health care applications of AI/ML and the accompanying regulatory landscape

Potential pitfalls and emerging regulations

New regulations for EMR developers

Proposed non-discrimination requirements in connection with health care provider use of AI by the Office for Civil Rights

The recent White House AI Executive Order and the sections relevant to use of AI in health care

Recent proposed legislation at the state and federal levels

Click here to see the slides from this presentation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.