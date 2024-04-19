During Black Maternal Health Week, Greenberg Traurig's GT DRIVES: Dynamic Dialogues Podcast addresses maternal health disparities with Judge Glenda A. Hatchett, best known for her starring role on her two-time Emmy-nominated Court TV show, Judge Hatchett. Judge Hatchett has dedicated her powerful voice to raising awareness of America's growing maternal mortality rate—which disproportionately impacts women of color—after her daughter-in-law, Kira Dixon Johnson, died while giving birth in 2016. She shares the wins and work ahead on this important health disparity. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in the United States, approximately 50,000 women suffer severe injuries, and 700 women die while giving birth each year. As of 2019, maternal mortality rates in the United States continue to rise.

