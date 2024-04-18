Partner Sarah Hogan has contributed to American Health Law Association's second edition of Health Care Contracts: A Clause-by-Clause Guide to Drafting and Negotiation, a book designed to facilitate the day-to-day work of attorneys relatively new to negotiating, drafting and/or reviewing contracts related to the operation of a health care organization. The second edition includes new chapters on non-competes, insurance, interoperability and negotiating strategies.

Hogan, who co-authored the chapter on information technology provisions, advises companies in the life sciences and digital health industries in connection with structuring and negotiating intellectual property licenses, strategic collaborations and other complex commercial transactions. Drawing on her scientific background and private practice experience, she delivers practical solutions that lay the groundwork for successful, productive collaborations. Hogan has counseled a range of clients in the life sciences, healthcare and technology industries, including startups, venture capital and private equity–backed entities, privately held businesses, hospitals, nonprofit research organizations, and large public companies.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.