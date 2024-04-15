Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- Numerous Upcoming Senate and House Health Hearings
- Congress Examines Proposals to Address Expiring Telehealth Flexibilities
- Bipartisan Privacy Rights Discussion Draft Legislation Released
- Democrat Healthcare Professionals Running in 2024
- The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) Releases IPPS Psychiatric Proposed Rule, IPPS Proposed Rule Expected Soon
- CMS Releases Calendar Year 2025 MA and Part D Final Rate Notice
- CMS Releases CY 2025 MA and Part D Final Rule
- CMS Issues Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters for 2025 Final Rule
- HHS Releases Drug Shortages White Paper
- MedPAC and MACPAC Will Hold Monthly Meetings This Week
- NEJM Publishes New Quality in Value Based Care Blog
