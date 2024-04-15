Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

Numerous Upcoming Senate and House Health Hearings

Congress Examines Proposals to Address Expiring Telehealth Flexibilities

Bipartisan Privacy Rights Discussion Draft Legislation Released

Democrat Healthcare Professionals Running in 2024

The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) Releases IPPS Psychiatric Proposed Rule, IPPS Proposed Rule Expected Soon

CMS Releases Calendar Year 2025 MA and Part D Final Rate Notice

CMS Releases CY 2025 MA and Part D Final Rule

CMS Issues Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters for 2025 Final Rule

HHS Releases Drug Shortages White Paper

MedPAC and MACPAC Will Hold Monthly Meetings This Week

NEJM Publishes New Quality in Value Based Care Blog

