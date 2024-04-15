Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • Numerous Upcoming Senate and House Health Hearings
  • Congress Examines Proposals to Address Expiring Telehealth Flexibilities
  • Bipartisan Privacy Rights Discussion Draft Legislation Released
  • Democrat Healthcare Professionals Running in 2024
  • The Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services (CMS) Releases IPPS Psychiatric Proposed Rule, IPPS Proposed Rule Expected Soon
  • CMS Releases Calendar Year 2025 MA and Part D Final Rate Notice
  • CMS Releases CY 2025 MA and Part D Final Rule
  • CMS Issues Notice of Benefit and Payment Parameters for 2025 Final Rule
  • HHS Releases Drug Shortages White Paper
  • MedPAC and MACPAC Will Hold Monthly Meetings This Week
  • NEJM Publishes New Quality in Value Based Care Blog

