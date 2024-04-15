ARTICLE

In February 2024, the Department of Justice ("DOJ") announced the results of its 2023 False Claims Act ("FCA") enforcement efforts. Through those efforts, it obtained more than $2.6 billion in overall recoveries, and of that amount, $1.8 billion came from health care and life sciences ("HCLS") stakeholders alone.

Jones Day is issuing the second installment of its three-part White Paper: "2023 False Claims Act Enforcement in Health Care and Life Sciences." In Part I of the White Paper, Jones Day provides an overview of DOJ's FCA enforcement in the HCLS industry during 2023, how that enforcement differed from previous years in terms of monetary recoveries, DOJ's case mix, as well as the evolution of DOJ's priorities and judicial decisions impacting this area.

Now in Part II, we cover the major trends identified in Part I in more detail, discussing 2023 FCA matters involving the Anti-Kickback Statute and Stark Law, Medicare Advantage (Part C), cybersecurity, pandemic fraud, as well as the crescendo of public statements from federal regulators about private equity and corporate ownership in the health care and life sciences space. Part III, to be published later in April 2024, will provide in-depth discussions of key FCA developments from the bench.

Read the White Paper: "2023 False Claims Act Enforcement in Health Care and Life Sciences, Part II (2023 Trends and Case Details)"

Read the White Paper: "2023 False Claims Act Enforcement in Health Care and Life Sciences, Part I (Overview)"

Attachments - 2023 False Claims Act Enforcement Part II

