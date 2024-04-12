Watch leading AI attorneys Rebecca Gwilt, Reema Taneja, and Sam Pinson as they cover:

How the federal government and the states are regulating AI tools and functions in digital health today

Key areas of risk for digital health companies to audit and examine to de-risk their AI tools and services

Fundamental principles for AI deployment to prepare digital health companies for compliance with impending regulatory changes in 2024/2025

You'll walk away from this video with a better understanding of what AI regulation exists now, what that looks like in a practical sense, and where it seems to be heading.

