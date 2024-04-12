Watch leading AI attorneys Rebecca Gwilt, Reema Taneja, and Sam Pinson as they cover:
- How the federal government and the states are regulating AI tools and functions in digital health today
- Key areas of risk for digital health companies to audit and examine to de-risk their AI tools and services
- Fundamental principles for AI deployment to prepare digital health companies for compliance with impending regulatory changes in 2024/2025
You'll walk away from this video with a better understanding of what AI regulation exists now, what that looks like in a practical sense, and where it seems to be heading.
Download the 8 Guiding Principles for AI-Driven Digital Health now!
