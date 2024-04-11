In this episode, hosts Payal Nanavati and Savanna Williams talk to Paul Pollock and Wayne Pryor about how private equity (PE) got its start in the health care industry, current trends in PE regulation, and where listeners can expect to see PE to continue investing in the industry.

This podcast episode features the following speakers:

Paul Pollock is a partner in Crowell's New York office and concentrates his practice on mergers, and acquisitions, and corporate finance, specifically in the health care industry.

is a partner in Crowell's New York office and concentrates his practice on mergers, and acquisitions, and corporate finance, specifically in the health care industry. Wayne Pryor is Managing Director in VMG Health's Financial Due Diligence Division in the Nashville office. He has over 30 years of experience in the health care industry with a focus on transaction surfaces. Wayne has worked on over 450 buy-side and sell-side transactions in every sub sector of the industry, ranging from $1 million to $10 billion deals.

