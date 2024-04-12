In episode 25, Halle and Michael discuss the process of building a board for a startup. They cover topics such as the importance of board structure, when to formalize the board, adding independent board members, the primary responsibilities of a startup board, changing board composition, and compensating board members.

This episode covers:

Why it is crucial to consider the right board structure

How many board members startups typically have at each stage of the company's growth

The primary responsibilities of a startup board including setting strategy, guiding the CEO, and making important decisions

How to address conflicts of interest and ensure the right fit for the company's needs

Typical compensation for board members

