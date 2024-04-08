You only get to incorporate once, and you want to get it right. In this episode, co-hosts Halle Tecco and Michael Esquivel dive deep into the process of incorporation for startups. They cover everything from choosing the right business entity structure to splitting founder equity. You'll want to listen to this before filing your incorporation paperwork!

They discuss:

How the choice of business entity structure depends on the goals and plans of the startup

Why you should prioritize simplicity and avoid over-engineering the legal structure in the early stages

Vesting structures, including alternatives to the traditional four-year vesting with a one-year cliff

How to have open and transparent conversations among co-founders to determine fair equity splits and relative contributions

Single vs. double trigger, and the importance of acceleration protection in the event of termination or an M&A exit

What they think is the optimal number of co-founders

