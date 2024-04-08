In this episode, cancer survivor Kaitlin Christine, the CEO and founder of Gabbi, shares her vision to make all late stage breast cancer obsolete by ensuring all women know their risks and have access to early detection. Gabbi offers women a breast cancer risk assessment along with a Care Concierge team that guides members through the complex healthcare system.

This episode covers:

How their mobile risk assessment helps individuals understand their risk level and guides personalized care plans

How the company has pivoted from selling to employers to D2C to better serve patients

The process of becoming in-network

Ideas for acquiring customers in creative ways and through partnerships

Setting up a management services organization (MSO), and when that should happen

