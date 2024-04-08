In this episode, Dr. Alicia Jackson, co-founder and CEO of Evernow, discusses the importance of women's health research and the need for improved menopause care. She shares the inspiration behind starting Evernow and the challenges faced in addressing the under-researched and underserved field of women's health. Dr. Jackson shares the founding story of Evernow, from idea to raising $28M to creating the largest database on menopausal and perimenopausal women that exists today.

This episode covers:

How women's health, particularly menopause care, is an under-researched and underserved field that requires deep science and evidence-based solutions.

How they're moving towards profitability by improving acquisition and engagement

Using strategic partnerships to expand access to care and reach a wider audience

How to determine pricing of a new offering that doesn't yet exist

Why they allow their members to fulfill prescriptions with them, or at their own local pharmacy

