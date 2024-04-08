In episode 24, Halle and Michael discuss the process of raising a seed round. They cover topics such as when to raise a seed round, building relationships with investors, and the difference between convertible notes and SAFEs. They emphasize the importance of storytelling and having a clear vision when pitching to investors. They also provide tips for first-time founders, including being mindful of dilution and knowing your use of funds. Overall, the episode provides valuable insights and guidance for entrepreneurs navigating the seed funding process.

This episode covers:

Why timing is crucial when raising a seed round, and it how factors such as market conditions can influence your chances of success

How to get in front of investors (hint: cold calling isn't your best bet)

Convertible notes vs. SAFEs

Understanding dilution, and how each round impacts your ownership

Knowing your use of funds and setting clear goals for growth and profitability

Co-hosted by Halle Tecco and Michael Esquivel, Closing Time is a podcast where you, the listener, get to be a fly on the wall during a startup pitch meeting. Imagine being part of a room where passionate entrepreneurs are pitching their healthcare startups, the innovations that could very well shape the future of healthcare. This podcast allows you to do just that.

