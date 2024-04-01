The US Department of Justice (DOJ) and whistleblowers were party to a record number of False Claims Act settlements and judgments in fiscal year 2023. Of the $2.68 billion recovered, more than $1.8 billion related to matters involving the healthcare industry. The DOJ began investigating 712 qui tam lawsuits in fiscal year 2023, and it set a record by opening 500 new non-qui tam investigations.

