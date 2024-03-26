self

In the latest episode of Health Law Diagnosed – Women Leaders in Health Care, a series that brings together women leaders for discussions on timely key issues and reflections on developing a career in the industry, host Bridgette Keller leads a conversation around the emerging role of artificial intelligence (AI) in health care. She is joined by Jane Moran, Chief Information and Digital Officer at Mass General Brigham, Rebecca Mishuris, Chief Medical Information Officer and VP at Mass General Brigham, and Carina Edwards, Chief Executive Officer at Kipu Health.

They discuss the opportunities for enhanced patient-provider interactions and improvements in health care delivery through the use of AI. They delve into how this powerful technology can alleviate administrative burdens by helping with tasks like clinician documentation to streamline workflow, determining evidence-based treatment plans, improving revenue cycle processes, and developing patient acquisition and engagement models.

Our guests also explore the future of AI in health care, covering topics such as:

How do we deploy this technology to improve what matters while maintaining safety, data privacy, ethics, and transparency?

How do we use AI to deliver higher quality, equitable care?

How do we make AI a true inflection point in health care delivery and how patients receive it?

Jane, Rebecca, and Carina also share thoughtful advice for women looking to have a career in health IT, including tips on:

Leaning into obtaining experience with new AI technology

Working on gaining a seat at the table

Raising your hand for things you want on your career path

Finding a sponsor – women are over-mentored and under-sponsored

Following your passion and curiosity

Networking strategically

