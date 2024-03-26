Earlier this month, the Antitrust Division of the DOJ, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Federal Trade Commission announced a joint cross-government inquiry into the control over health care by private equity firms and other corporate owners, and, in conjunction with that announcement, released a Request for Information seeking public comment from stakeholders, including patients, consumer advocates, doctors, nurses, health care administrators, employers, private insurers, PBMs, GPOs, nursing homes, hospices, home health agencies, hospitals, and other health care providers, facilities, providers of and entities that provide ancillary health care products or services, on how mergers and acquisitions have effected them, and what actions, if any, should be taken by the federal government to address adverse impacts that might result from market consolidation or corporate control issues. In a related press release, the FTC explained:

Private equity firms and other corporate owners are increasingly involved in health care system transactions, and, at times, those transactions may lead to a maximizing of profits at the expense of quality care. The cross-government inquiry seeks to understand how certain health care market transactions may increase consolidation and generate profits for firms while threatening patients' health, workers' safety, quality of care, and affordable health care for patients and taxpayers.

The public comment period will end on May 6, 2024.

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer.