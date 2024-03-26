Healthcare provider compliance programs face increasing government scrutiny by a variety of federal and state agencies. Having an effective compliance program can help providers detect and prevent fraud, waste and abuse, and potentially mitigate civil and criminal liability. For these reasons, it is especially important that providers know how to ensure that their compliance programs are effective and working properly. Join Lourdes Martinez, Greg Smith, and Carmen Jule as they guide providers through the process of conducting an effectiveness review, highlight helpful compliance resources, and discuss the potential consequences for failing to have an effective compliance program.

