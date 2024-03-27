Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- FY 2024 Appropriations Update
- House E&C Committee's Subcommittee on Health Holds Markup of Public Health Legislation; Full Committee Markup Scheduled
- HHS Secretary Becerra Appears Before Senate Finance Committee
- House W&M Committee Holds Field Hearing on Emergency Medical Care
- MedPAC and MACPAC Release March Reports to Congress
- Legislation Addressing 340B Reform Introduced in House
- Senate HELP Committee Releases RFI on Regulation of Clinical Tests
- FDA Seeks Increased Authority in 2025 Proposals
- Executive Order Signed to Advance Women's Health Research and Innovation
- FDA Publishes Paper on Artificial Intelligence and Medical Products
- CMS Reopens MIPS EUC Exception Application Window
