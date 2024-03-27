Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • FY 2024 Appropriations Update
  • House E&C Committee's Subcommittee on Health Holds Markup of Public Health Legislation; Full Committee Markup Scheduled
  • HHS Secretary Becerra Appears Before Senate Finance Committee
  • House W&M Committee Holds Field Hearing on Emergency Medical Care
  • MedPAC and MACPAC Release March Reports to Congress
  • Legislation Addressing 340B Reform Introduced in House
  • Senate HELP Committee Releases RFI on Regulation of Clinical Tests
  • FDA Seeks Increased Authority in 2025 Proposals
  • Executive Order Signed to Advance Women's Health Research and Innovation
  • FDA Publishes Paper on Artificial Intelligence and Medical Products
  • CMS Reopens MIPS EUC Exception Application Window

