Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

FY 2024 Appropriations Update

House E&C Committee's Subcommittee on Health Holds Markup of Public Health Legislation; Full Committee Markup Scheduled

HHS Secretary Becerra Appears Before Senate Finance Committee

House W&M Committee Holds Field Hearing on Emergency Medical Care

MedPAC and MACPAC Release March Reports to Congress

Legislation Addressing 340B Reform Introduced in House

Senate HELP Committee Releases RFI on Regulation of Clinical Tests

FDA Seeks Increased Authority in 2025 Proposals

Executive Order Signed to Advance Women's Health Research and Innovation

FDA Publishes Paper on Artificial Intelligence and Medical Products

CMS Reopens MIPS EUC Exception Application Window

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.