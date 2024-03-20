Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • FY 2025 President's Budget
  • FY 2024 Appropriations
  • House E&C Committee's Subcommittee on Health Marks Up Public Health Legislation
  • House W&M Committee Holds Healthcare Markup
  • Senate Budget Committee Holds Hearing on Primary Care
  • Senate HELP Committee Holds Hearing on the Older Americans Act, Releases RFI
  • MedPAC Hosts March 2024 Meeting
  • MACPAC Hosts March 2024 Meeting
  • Senate Democrats Comment on Medicare Advantage Program
  • Retirements
  • Reps. Frank Pallone and Ron Wyden Send Letter to CMS on State Medicaid Compliance
  • CMS Responds to Cyberattack
  • FTC, DOJ and HHS Jointly Issue RFI on Private Equity in Healthcare
  • CMS Announces Release of the Manufacturer RFA for the CGT Access Model
  • In Push For Coverage, Gene Therapy Organizations Cite Long-Term Benefits
  • Judges Appear Poised To Strike ACA Preventive Coverage Mandate

