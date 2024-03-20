Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

FY 2025 President's Budget

FY 2024 Appropriations

House E&C Committee's Subcommittee on Health Marks Up Public Health Legislation

House W&M Committee Holds Healthcare Markup

Senate Budget Committee Holds Hearing on Primary Care

Senate HELP Committee Holds Hearing on the Older Americans Act, Releases RFI

MedPAC Hosts March 2024 Meeting

MACPAC Hosts March 2024 Meeting

Senate Democrats Comment on Medicare Advantage Program

Retirements

Reps. Frank Pallone and Ron Wyden Send Letter to CMS on State Medicaid Compliance

CMS Responds to Cyberattack

FTC, DOJ and HHS Jointly Issue RFI on Private Equity in Healthcare

CMS Announces Release of the Manufacturer RFA for the CGT Access Model

In Push For Coverage, Gene Therapy Organizations Cite Long-Term Benefits

Judges Appear Poised To Strike ACA Preventive Coverage Mandate

Read the full Health Dose »

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.