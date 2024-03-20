Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- FY 2025 President's Budget
- FY 2024 Appropriations
- House E&C Committee's Subcommittee on Health Marks Up Public Health Legislation
- House W&M Committee Holds Healthcare Markup
- Senate Budget Committee Holds Hearing on Primary Care
- Senate HELP Committee Holds Hearing on the Older Americans Act, Releases RFI
- MedPAC Hosts March 2024 Meeting
- MACPAC Hosts March 2024 Meeting
- Senate Democrats Comment on Medicare Advantage Program
- Retirements
- Reps. Frank Pallone and Ron Wyden Send Letter to CMS on State Medicaid Compliance
- CMS Responds to Cyberattack
- FTC, DOJ and HHS Jointly Issue RFI on Private Equity in Healthcare
- CMS Announces Release of the Manufacturer RFA for the CGT Access Model
- In Push For Coverage, Gene Therapy Organizations Cite Long-Term Benefits
- Judges Appear Poised To Strike ACA Preventive Coverage Mandate
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.