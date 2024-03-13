self

Welcome to Health-e Law, Sheppard Mullin's podcast exploring the fascinating health-tech topics and trends of the day. Our digital health legal team, alongside brilliant experts and thought leaders, share how innovations can solve some of healthcare's (and maybe the world's) biggest problems if properly navigated. In this episode, Deirdre O'Neill of Hertility Health joins us to discuss the growing role of DiagnosTech in fertility and reproductive health.

What We Discussed in This Episode:

What challenges and opportunities do you see on the horizon?

What positive trends have emerged due to the changes we've witnessed in this millennium?

Can you discuss some of the amazing collaborations Hertility Health is engaged in?

How might Hertility's mission be impacted by technology and other industry players moving into the space?

Can you explain the concept of DiagnosTech?

About Deirdra O'Neill

Deirdre O'Neill is the Chief Commercial & Legal Officer at Hertility Health, a women's healthcare startup offering unique diagnostic testing that provides advanced, data-driven insights into reproductive health, fertility decline and the onset of menopause. A dual-qualified lawyer in England and Ireland, Deirdra holds a Master's Degree in Medical Law from King's College London. After working in Venture Capital Law, she decided to enter the world of startups full-time and subsequently co-founded Hertility, where she currently oversees corporate strategy and deals with legal, scaling, and business operations.

About Sara Shanti

A partner in the Corporate Practice Group in the Sheppard Mullin's Chicago office and co-lead of its Digital Health Team, Sara Shanti's practice sits at the forefront of healthcare technology by providing practical counsel on novel innovation and complex data privacy matters. Using her medical research background and HHS experience, Sara advises providers, payors, start-ups, technology companies, and their investors and stakeholders on digital healthcare and regulatory compliance matters, including artificial intelligence (AI), augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), gamification, implantable and wearable devices, and telehealth.

At the cutting edge of advising on "data as an asset" programming, Sara's practice supports investment in innovation and access to care initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions involving crucial, high-stakes and sensitive data, medical and wellness devices, and web-based applications and care.

About Phil Kim

A partner in the Corporate and Securities Practice Group in Sheppard Mullin's Dallas office and co-lead of its Digital Health Team, Phil Kim has a number of clients in digital health. He has assisted multinational technology companies entering the digital health space with various service and collaboration agreements for their wearable technology, along with global digital health companies bolstering their platform in the behavioral health space. He also assists public medical device, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical companies, as well as the investment banks that serve as underwriters in public securities offerings for those companies.

Phil also assists various healthcare companies on transactional and regulatory matters. He counsels healthcare systems, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, physician groups, home health providers, and other healthcare companies on the buy- and sell-side of mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and operational matters, which include regulatory, licensure, contractual, and administrative issues. Phil regularly advises clients on matters related to healthcare compliance, including liability exposure, the Stark law, anti-kickback statutes, and HIPAA/HITECH privacy issues. He also provides counsel on state and federal laws, business structuring formation, employment issues, and involving government agencies, including state and federal agencies.

