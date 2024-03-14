Generative artificial intelligence remains a hot topic in legal and healthcare circles, but the conversation has shifted from the initial wonder of "What can it do?" to the present cautiousness of "What should it not do?" One reason for this shift came in March 2023, when Google revealed the newest version of its Med-PaLM, a Large Language Model that passed the United States Medical Licensing Examination with an 86.5% accuracy rate. A 2022 version had achieved a 67.2% accuracy rate, also a passing score.

