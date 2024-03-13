Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • This Week: Markups and Hearings
  • FY 2024 Appropriations Update
  • Health and Public Health Extenders Are Expected in Appropriations Package
  • House Floor Votes Expected on Health Legislation
  • Senate AI Working Group Discusses Health Priorities at Senate Finance Committee Hearing
  • Senate HELP Committee GOP Members Seek Information on STLDI Plans as Final Rule Goes to OMB
  • House E&C Committee's Subcommittee on Health Considers Legislation on Rare Diseases
  • Retirements
  • CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule Education Session
  • PBM Reform Discussions Are Ongoing
  • CMS' 2025 MA and Part D Final Rule at White House Budget Office
  • Biden-Harris Administration Issues Final Guidance to Help People with Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage Manage Prescription Drug Costs
  • 2024 Call for MIPS Improvement Activities is Open
  • ARPA-H Funds AI-Driven Drug Repurposing Project
  • MACPAC Announces March 2024 Public Meeting
  • HHS Health Information Technology Advisory Committee Announces Meeting
  • HRSA Seeks Input on Processes Related to Screening for Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children
  • Stakeholder Input for NASEM Assessment of NIH Research on Women's Health
  • FTC, DOJ and HHS Launch Private Equity Inquiry

