This week's topics include:
- This Week: Markups and Hearings
- FY 2024 Appropriations Update
- Health and Public Health Extenders Are Expected in Appropriations Package
- House Floor Votes Expected on Health Legislation
- Senate AI Working Group Discusses Health Priorities at Senate Finance Committee Hearing
- Senate HELP Committee GOP Members Seek Information on STLDI Plans as Final Rule Goes to OMB
- House E&C Committee's Subcommittee on Health Considers Legislation on Rare Diseases
- Retirements
- CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule Education Session
- PBM Reform Discussions Are Ongoing
- CMS' 2025 MA and Part D Final Rule at White House Budget Office
- Biden-Harris Administration Issues Final Guidance to Help People with Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage Manage Prescription Drug Costs
- 2024 Call for MIPS Improvement Activities is Open
- ARPA-H Funds AI-Driven Drug Repurposing Project
- MACPAC Announces March 2024 Public Meeting
- HHS Health Information Technology Advisory Committee Announces Meeting
- HRSA Seeks Input on Processes Related to Screening for Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children
- Stakeholder Input for NASEM Assessment of NIH Research on Women's Health
- FTC, DOJ and HHS Launch Private Equity Inquiry
