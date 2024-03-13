Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

This Week: Markups and Hearings

FY 2024 Appropriations Update

Health and Public Health Extenders Are Expected in Appropriations Package

House Floor Votes Expected on Health Legislation

Senate AI Working Group Discusses Health Priorities at Senate Finance Committee Hearing

Senate HELP Committee GOP Members Seek Information on STLDI Plans as Final Rule Goes to OMB

House E&C Committee's Subcommittee on Health Considers Legislation on Rare Diseases

Retirements

CMS Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule Education Session

PBM Reform Discussions Are Ongoing

CMS' 2025 MA and Part D Final Rule at White House Budget Office

Biden-Harris Administration Issues Final Guidance to Help People with Medicare Prescription Drug Coverage Manage Prescription Drug Costs

2024 Call for MIPS Improvement Activities is Open

ARPA-H Funds AI-Driven Drug Repurposing Project

MACPAC Announces March 2024 Public Meeting

HHS Health Information Technology Advisory Committee Announces Meeting

HRSA Seeks Input on Processes Related to Screening for Heritable Disorders in Newborns and Children

Stakeholder Input for NASEM Assessment of NIH Research on Women's Health

FTC, DOJ and HHS Launch Private Equity Inquiry

