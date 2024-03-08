- Funding Challenges for Medical Devices and Technology– The uncertain economy has slowed investment and lowered valuations, but family offices, venture capital (VC), private equity (PE), and strategic investors continue to invest in disruptive and best-in-class products.
- M&A Remains Most Common Exit– With the IPO window staying closed for medtech and fundraising difficult, M&A will be the main exit in 2024. Potential targets should de-risk their commercial, regulatory, and IP strategies and be prepared for deeper due diligence.
- Intellectual Property (IP) Drives Investment and M&A– Building a strategic IP portfolio of patents, trademarks, and trade secrets creates key assets and valuation drivers to help de-risk technology and attract investors, collaborators, and acquirers.
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is Everywhere– AI impacts all areas of medical devices including delivery of treatments, R&D, clinical trials, data collection, and personalized medicine. Connected devices and telehealth continue to change the delivery of healthcare.
- Risk Mitigation Strategies– Pay attention to data security and privacy as breaches and creative attacks are on the rise. Understand how regulatory enforcement actions impact civil litigation. Plan for upticks in consumer class action lawsuits and a wider focus on alleged "forever chemicals."
