- Continued Shift of Focus to Consumer Class Actions and
Over-the-Counter Drugmakers and Retailers – In 2024,
plaintiffs will continue to shift their focus to over-the-counter
drugmakers, retailers, and distributors as targets of mass tort
litigation, as we noted last
year. Recent examples of this trend are consumer class action
lawsuits concerning phenylephrine, which followed an FDA Advisory
Committee recommendation discussing the effectiveness of the drug
in September, and which have recently been consolidated into an MDL
in the Eastern District of New York. The phenylephrine litigation
also exemplifies a growing trend toward consumer class actions in
the pharmaceutical space. These types of claims allow plaintiffs to
attempt to bypass the costly and burdensome process of having to
prove general and specific causation of personal injury claims
using expert witnesses, and for this reason we expect this trend to
continue into next year and beyond.
- Decisions on Standing to Bring Consumer Claims
– Though plaintiffs are increasingly moving into
class action litigation, this shift will not be without its
challenges. Standing will continue to be a legal issue to watch in
2024. For example, in an interesting post-TransUnion
standing decision this past year, Valiente v. Publix Super
Markets, Inc., a plaintiff alleged he suffered harm due to
paying a "premium price" for honey-lemon cough drops that
purportedly did not contain lemon. The District Court for the
Southern District of Florida held the plaintiff lacked standing, in
part because the only injury he alleged was monetary, which was
mooted by the defendant's money-back guarantee. We expect
similar standing challenges to be decided in 2024, as plaintiffs
continue to bring pharmaceutical and medical device lawsuits based
on economic damages.
- Litigation Based on Racial and Ethnic Differences in
Effects of Drugs, Devices, and Personal Care Products
– We will continue to see the burgeoning trend of
litigation based on how people of different racial and ethnic
backgrounds are affected by certain drugs, devices, and personal
care products. This will include lawsuits based on allegations of
differences in effectiveness, as seen in litigation regarding pulse
oximetry devices plaintiffs alleged were less accurate when
measuring blood oxygen levels of nonwhite people, as well as
State ex rel. Shikada v. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., which
alleged an anticoagulant drug was less effective in certain
patients. We also expect to see lawsuits based on alleged
differences in the likelihood of certain adverse events, similar to
the hair relaxer lawsuits which—though not alleging a
difference in the performance of the product—allege injuries
disproportionately impacting women of color.
- Effects of the New Federal Rule of Evidence 702
– The much-anticipated changes to Federal Rule of
Evidence 702 went into effect in December of last year, and 2024
will see the results of those amendments. The amendments to Rule
702 put the proponent's burden of proof into the text of the
rule, specify the court (rather than the jury) as the
decision-maker in determining whether the four criteria for expert
admissibility are met, and restored the court's gatekeeping
function to ensure all expert testimony satisfies these criteria.
Now that these amendments are in place, in 2024 we will see trial
judges, rather than juries, evaluating whether expert opinions are
reliable and therefore admissible in federal courts.
