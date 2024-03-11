self

In our latest Health System Strategies Conversation, Ankura Healthcare Real Estate experts Mark Furgeson, Michelle Mader, Erin Nelson, and Katie Reilley discuss how to invest wisely in an era of reimbursement evolution. This conversation follows our recently published 2024 Health System Predictions in Ten Charts article.

See key topics we discussed:

Variables and indicators that will potentially impact capital spending and prioritization this year.

Foreseeing investment growth and the associated risks.

The macro and micro levers that are dominating this year's strategies.

Metrics we should be tracking closely and their relevance to solid decision-making.

