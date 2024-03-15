The DOJ recently reported that two-thirds of the $2.68 billion in False Claims Act judgments and settlements in 2023, or $1.8 billion, came from the healthcare industry. 2023 also marked the highest number of FCA settlements and judgments in a year, totaling 543.

The treble damages that result from FCA violations provide a powerful tool to the federal government to root out fraudsters who knowingly defraud the U.S. or fail to pay money owed to the U.S. As Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Boynton, head of the Justice Department's Civil Division, stated, "the record-breaking number of recoveries reflects, those who seek to defraud the government will pay a high price."

Healthcare FCA settlements and judgments spanned the industry, including managed care providers, hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, long-term acute care facilities, and physicians. FCA claims settled or decided included charges against providers for overbilling and medically unnecessary billing, and charges against insurers for submitting inaccurate information, such as diagnosis codes, in order to increase reimbursement. Kickbacks and lab testing fraud were also the subject of FCA settlements and judgments.

