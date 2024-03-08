self

Arnold & Porter hosted an interactive webinar on regulatory oversight of digital health and medical technology as it relates to consumer health. Arnold & Porter partners Raqiyyah Pippins, Philip Desjardins, and Jami Mills Vibbert discussed the impact of FDA and FTC regulation on product development decision-making, lifecycle management, privacy and cyber concerns, and other relevant issues facing consumer health companies exploring digital health opportunities.

