United States:
Consumer Health: What To Know About Recent Trends In Digital Health (Video)
08 March 2024
Arnold & Porter
Arnold & Porter hosted an interactive webinar on regulatory
oversight of digital health and medical technology as it relates to
consumer health. Arnold & Porter partners Raqiyyah Pippins,
Philip Desjardins, and Jami Mills Vibbert discussed the impact of
FDA and FTC regulation on product development decision-making,
lifecycle management, privacy and cyber concerns, and other
relevant issues facing consumer health companies exploring digital
health opportunities.
