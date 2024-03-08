United States:
Physician Reimbursement - Will Medicare Cuts Continue?
08 March 2024
Ankura Consulting Group LLC
On November 2, 2023, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid
Services (CMS) released the 2024 Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule
(Final Rule), which finalized changes to payments under the
Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) and Quality Payment Program
(QPP).
However, as a result of the public's reaction to the Final
Rule, a number of legislative acts have been introduced in
Congress, which could reduce or reverse the reimbursement cuts.
Physicians and other healthcare professionals will need to monitor
the situation to stay up-to-date on the most current reimbursement
environment.
