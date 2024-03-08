On November 2, 2023, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) released the 2024 Physician Fee Schedule Final Rule (Final Rule), which finalized changes to payments under the Medicare Physician Fee Schedule (PFS) and Quality Payment Program (QPP).

However, as a result of the public's reaction to the Final Rule, a number of legislative acts have been introduced in Congress, which could reduce or reverse the reimbursement cuts. Physicians and other healthcare professionals will need to monitor the situation to stay up-to-date on the most current reimbursement environment.

To view the full article, click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.