Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • This Week: Senate Hearings on Reproductive Health, TBI, House Hearing on Rare Diseases
  • Potential Health Reauthorizations; Health Extenders in Spending Measures
  • House Republicans Compete to Fill House E&C Committee Vacancy
  • Ranking Member Cassidy Releases Report on Health Data Privacy
  • House Oversight Democrats Launch Investigation on Drug Shortages
  • House E&C Democrats Press FDA on Overdue Clinical Trial Diversity Guidance
  • Retirements
  • Congress Responds to FDA FAQs on ACA Coverage of Preventive Services
  • CMS to Increase Baltimore Presence, Return to Work Updates
  • ARPA-H Funding for Women's Health Research and Development
  • NIH Institute of Child Health and Human Development Webinar on Clinical Trial Diversity
  • CMS to Hold Virtual Education Session on Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule
  • CMS Upcoming Webinar: Review of Best "Enrollee Advisory Committee (EAC)" Practices For Dual Eligibles

