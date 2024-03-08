Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- This Week: Senate Hearings on Reproductive Health, TBI, House Hearing on Rare Diseases
- Potential Health Reauthorizations; Health Extenders in Spending Measures
- House Republicans Compete to Fill House E&C Committee Vacancy
- Ranking Member Cassidy Releases Report on Health Data Privacy
- House Oversight Democrats Launch Investigation on Drug Shortages
- House E&C Democrats Press FDA on Overdue Clinical Trial Diversity Guidance
- Retirements
- Congress Responds to FDA FAQs on ACA Coverage of Preventive Services
- CMS to Increase Baltimore Presence, Return to Work Updates
- ARPA-H Funding for Women's Health Research and Development
- NIH Institute of Child Health and Human Development Webinar on Clinical Trial Diversity
- CMS to Hold Virtual Education Session on Interoperability and Prior Authorization Final Rule
- CMS Upcoming Webinar: Review of Best "Enrollee Advisory Committee (EAC)" Practices For Dual Eligibles
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.