Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

  • FY 2024 Appropriations: Potential Health Cost Transparency Package; Other Measures
  • Temporary Medicare Physician Payment Fix Under Consideration; New Bipartisan Senate Working Group on Long-Term Reform
  • House Launches Bipartisan Task Force on AI
  • Senate Committee on HELP to Examine "Food as Medicine"
  • Senate E&C Committee's Subcommittee on Health Legislative Hearing
  • Retirements
  • CMS Issues MA Prior Authorization FAQs
  • CMS Issues Additional Guidance on Medicare Prescription Payment Plan
  • FTC, HHS Issue RFI on Generic Drug Shortages
  • CMS Seeks Input on Administrative Burden of Potential Prior Authorization Project
  • Agencies Announce End of IDR Extension
  • CMS Proposes Changes to Oversight of AOs, ESRD and Kidney Transplant Programs
  • HHS OIG Releases Report on Medicare Telehealth Billing
  • Telehealth Industry Calls for DEA Guidance on "Red Flag" Geographic Issue
  • FDA Approves First Cellular Treatment for Advanced Melanoma
  • DOC Research Agreement Aims to Protect Against AI Misuse in Nucleic Acid Synthesis
  • Request for Nominations: National Advisory Council for Healthcare Research and Quality
  • HHS Fills Key Vaccine Advisory Panel Vacancies
  • CMS Adds MA Data to Health Equity Tool
  • HHS, NGA Announce New Maternal Health Collaboratives
  • CMS to Host Webinars on Innovation in Behavioral Health and Transforming Maternal Health Models
  • CMS Finalizes DSH Medicaid Cuts

