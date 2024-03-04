Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.
This week's topics include:
- FY 2024 Appropriations: Potential Health Cost Transparency Package; Other Measures
- Temporary Medicare Physician Payment Fix Under Consideration; New Bipartisan Senate Working Group on Long-Term Reform
- House Launches Bipartisan Task Force on AI
- Senate Committee on HELP to Examine "Food as Medicine"
- Senate E&C Committee's Subcommittee on Health Legislative Hearing
- Retirements
- CMS Issues MA Prior Authorization FAQs
- CMS Issues Additional Guidance on Medicare Prescription Payment Plan
- FTC, HHS Issue RFI on Generic Drug Shortages
- CMS Seeks Input on Administrative Burden of Potential Prior Authorization Project
- Agencies Announce End of IDR Extension
- CMS Proposes Changes to Oversight of AOs, ESRD and Kidney Transplant Programs
- HHS OIG Releases Report on Medicare Telehealth Billing
- Telehealth Industry Calls for DEA Guidance on "Red Flag" Geographic Issue
- FDA Approves First Cellular Treatment for Advanced Melanoma
- DOC Research Agreement Aims to Protect Against AI Misuse in Nucleic Acid Synthesis
- Request for Nominations: National Advisory Council for Healthcare Research and Quality
- HHS Fills Key Vaccine Advisory Panel Vacancies
- CMS Adds MA Data to Health Equity Tool
- HHS, NGA Announce New Maternal Health Collaboratives
- CMS to Host Webinars on Innovation in Behavioral Health and Transforming Maternal Health Models
- CMS Finalizes DSH Medicaid Cuts
