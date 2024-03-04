Holland & Knight Health Dose is an in-depth weekly dose of legislative and regulatory insights to keep stakeholders abreast of happenings in Washington, D.C., impacting the health sector.

This week's topics include:

FY 2024 Appropriations: Potential Health Cost Transparency Package; Other Measures

Temporary Medicare Physician Payment Fix Under Consideration; New Bipartisan Senate Working Group on Long-Term Reform

House Launches Bipartisan Task Force on AI

Senate Committee on HELP to Examine "Food as Medicine"

Senate E&C Committee's Subcommittee on Health Legislative Hearing

Retirements

CMS Issues MA Prior Authorization FAQs

CMS Issues Additional Guidance on Medicare Prescription Payment Plan

FTC, HHS Issue RFI on Generic Drug Shortages

CMS Seeks Input on Administrative Burden of Potential Prior Authorization Project

Agencies Announce End of IDR Extension

CMS Proposes Changes to Oversight of AOs, ESRD and Kidney Transplant Programs

HHS OIG Releases Report on Medicare Telehealth Billing

Telehealth Industry Calls for DEA Guidance on "Red Flag" Geographic Issue

FDA Approves First Cellular Treatment for Advanced Melanoma

DOC Research Agreement Aims to Protect Against AI Misuse in Nucleic Acid Synthesis

Request for Nominations: National Advisory Council for Healthcare Research and Quality

HHS Fills Key Vaccine Advisory Panel Vacancies

CMS Adds MA Data to Health Equity Tool

HHS, NGA Announce New Maternal Health Collaboratives

CMS to Host Webinars on Innovation in Behavioral Health and Transforming Maternal Health Models

CMS Finalizes DSH Medicaid Cuts

Read the full Health Dose »

