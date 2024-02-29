self

In this episode, Ankit Gupta, CEO and founder of Bicycle Health, discusses his telehealth treatment program for opioid use disorder. He shares the inspiration behind starting the company and the comprehensive care model they provide. Gupta explains their business model and pricing, highlighting the challenges of affordability and value-based care. He also discusses the importance of retention rates in addiction medicine and how Bicycle Health aligns incentives with patient outcomes. Gupta addresses the involvement of families in the virtual care model and the strategies they use for user acquisition.

This episode covers:

Retention rates, and how they differ between self-pay and insured patients

How the opposite of treatment for opioid use disorder isn't full recovery

The involvement of families and care givers in addition to the patient you're serving

How they acquire patients through online channels

